One of America's most famous music festivals, South by Southwest, has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Organisers of the annual event in Austin, Texas, decided to call it off for the first time in its 34-year history.

The cancellation was ordered by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who declared a local disaster.

In a statement, SXSW said it was "devastated" by "this unprecedented situation", but respected the decision.

Friday's announcement came after some of the event's biggest exhibitors - including Apple, Amazon, Twitter and Facebook - pulled out.

In a statement, event organisers said they are hoping to reschedule and "are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible".