Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will abandon her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Senator Klobuchar came in a distant sixth place in Saturday's South Carolina primary.

Ms Klobuchar, 59, will join Joe Biden at his Dallas, Texas rally tonight to endorse the former vice-president, US media report.

The news comes on the heels of fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg suspending his campaign on Sunday.

Despite some strong debate performances and a surprise surge in New Hampshire, Ms Klobuchar's campaign failed to gain major traction.

On the trail, the Minnesota senator sold herself to moderate voters as the candidate who could win swing states back for the Democrats. However, her profile was largely eclipsed by centrist rivals Mr Biden, 77, and Mr Buttigieg, 38.

Ms Klobuchar's withdrawal comes on the eve of the so-called Super Tuesday primaries. On Tuesday, 14 US states will cast their votes to determine the Democratic presidential nominee.

With Ms Klobuchar's withdrawal, just five Democrats are left in the race to take on Republican President Donald Trump - Mr Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard.

Ms Klobuchar's exit leaves the seven delegates she has won from previous primaries free to vote for another candidate. Mr Sanders, the leftwing Vermont senator, currently leads the delegate count.

