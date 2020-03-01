Former US vice-president Joe Biden is expected to be handed a major boost in the Democratic race to take on Donald Trump in November's election.

Mr Biden is projected to win South Carolina's primary, according to US media. Voters there have been picking who they want to be the Democratic nominee for the White House.

Left-winger Bernie Sanders is likely to remain in the lead overall.

Another 14 states vote on Super Tuesday this week.

Mr Biden had been pinning his hopes on a strong result in the southern state, after performing poorly in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. He regularly cited his strong support among African-Americans, which is likely to have helped his victory.