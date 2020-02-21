Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Bloomberg: "I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days"

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg has bowed to pressure to release former female employees from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

He said his company would void three NDAs "with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made".

His Democratic White House rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has been pounding away at him over the issue.

Critics of NDAs argue these legal gag orders on employees cover up workplace misconduct.

"If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release," Mr Bloomberg said in a statement on Friday.

"I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."