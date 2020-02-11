Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bloomberg critics are calling on his high-profile supporters (like Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, pictured) to withdraw their endorsements

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg said police should focus on minority neighbourhoods "because that's where all the crime is", according to audio from 2015 that has resurfaced.

The former New York City mayor also told a think-tank that male minorities perpetrate "the real crime".

The billionaire last year apologised for backing stop-and frisk policing as he launched his White House campaign.

A new poll places Mr Bloomberg at third place in the crowded Democratic field.

What does the audio reveal?

In remarks to the Aspen Institute in Colorado on 5 February 2015, Mr Bloomberg is heard saying: "It's controversial, but first thing is, all of your - 95% percent of your murders, murderers and murder victims, fit one M.O. [method of operation]

"You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass out to all the cops. They are male minorities, 15 to 25. That's true in New York.

"It's true in virtually every city. And that's where the real crime is. You've got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed."

Media playback is unsupported on your device

He added: "Put those cops where the crime is, which is in the minority neighbourhoods. So this is - one of the unintended consequences is, people say, 'Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.' Yes, that's true. Why?

"Because we put all the cops in the minority neighbourhoods. Yes, that's true. Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is."

He continued: "And the way you get the guns out of the kids' hands is to throw them against the wall and frisk them."

According to the Aspen Times newspaper, Bloomberg's aides had asked journalists not to air footage of his remarks.

What's the reaction?

US President Donald Trump, who reportedly views Mr Bloomberg as a serious threat to his prospects of re-election in November despite deriding him as "Mini Mike", tweeted the audio clip on Tuesday.

Mr Trump commented: "WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!"

Critics pointed out that the Republican president has himself been a vocal supporter of stop-and-frisk policing and has previously been accused of racism.

Media playback is unsupported on your device

The audio clip of Mr Bloomberg's comments was posted on Twitter on Monday by Benjamin Dixon, a progressive podcaster.

He highlighted it with the hashtag #BloombergIsARacist.

In a tweet, Mr Dixon called on all who have supported Mr Bloomberg's candidacy to retract their endorsements.

Mr Bloomberg's campaign did not immediately comment on the audio.

What does Bloomberg say now about 'stop and frisk'?

As he launched his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Mr Bloomberg sought to draw a line under the controversy over policing tactics he championed while he was the Republican mayor of New York City from 2002-13.

Stop-and-frisk is a practice where the police stop, question and search people on the street to try and find weapons and other illegal items.

Speaking at an African-American church in Brooklyn in November, Mr Bloomberg apologised for stop-and-frisk in New York, which disproportionately targeted black and Latino residents.

He said he believed that stop-and-frisk saved lives, but accepted that good intentions were not enough.

"I can't change history," he told the congregation. "However, today I want you to know that I realise back then, I was wrong, and I'm sorry."

How is the Bloomberg campaign doing?

Mr Bloomberg, who built his $62bn (£48bn) fortune on data terminals widely used in the financial industry, has so far ploughed a mammoth $300m into his 2020 Democratic campaign for the White House.

A national poll from Quinnipiac University released on Monday showed the tycoon vaulting into third place out of the 11 remaining candidates.

According to the survey, Bernie Sanders was in first place on 25%, Joe Biden fell to second place on 17%, and Mr Bloomberg was snapping at his heels on 15%.

Mr Bloomberg has adopted an unusual strategy of bypassing Iowa and New Hampshire, the first of the states voting nationwide to determine the Democratic nominee for the White House who will be crowned at the party convention in July.

Pundits were sceptical of his plan, though his steady rise in the polls has appeared to prove them wrong.

However, it remains to be seen how the billionaire will fare in forthcoming contests in states such as South Carolina and Nevada, where minority votes are key.

