Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump originally introduced a travel ban in 2017

The US has announced it is expanding its controversial travel ban to include restrictions on six more countries.

It said it would suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residency for nationals of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria.

Sudanese and Tanzanian nationals will no longer be issued with "diversity visas".

An official said the six countries had failed to meet "security and information-sharing standards".

"These countries, for the most part, want to be helpful but for a variety of different reasons simply failed to meet those minimum requirements that we laid out," acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters on Friday.

The current ban closes US borders to citizens from seven countries, most with Muslim majorities. Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela are affected.