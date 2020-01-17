Trump unveils high-powered impeachment legal team

US President Donald Trump's defence team in his Senate trial will include special prosecutors from President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

He will be represented by Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who investigated Mr Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz, whose past clients include OJ Simpson.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Mr Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow will lead the team, US media report.

Opening statements in the Senate trial are expected next week.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has also reportedly been tapped to join the team.

Mr Starr, Mr Ray and Mr Dershowitz will have speaking roles in the trial, according to Politico.

Mr Dershowitz told CBS News, the BBC's US partner that he spoke with the president on Wednesday about the impeachment.

"I agreed to do it an an independent constitutional scholar," Mr Dershowitz said. "I take no position on the politics - just on the constitution."

He added he was "very, very concerned" about the precedent this impeachment could establish.

"It could weaken the presidency and weaponise impeachment as a partisan tactic."