Image copyright Reuters Image caption Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Richmond ahead of the rally

The FBI has reportedly arrested three men suspected of belonging to a neo-Nazi hate group, ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia on Monday.

One was a Canadian army reservist who was fired in August over ties to hate groups and has been suspected missing since, the New York Times reported.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the city of Richmond ahead of the rally.

He said law enforcement believed there was a threat of violence.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that ex-reservist Patrik Mathews was arrested Thursday morning. A spokesperson told the BBC that the force would work closely with the US FBI. The FBI was not immediately available for comment.

A reporter from the Winnipeg Free Press first identified Mr Mathews as a member of the right-wing extremist group The Base, identifying violent and hate-filled messages allegedly posted by the reservist in encrypted online chats.

"We're real (expletive) Nazis and they can't do s—- to us but wait for us to put em against the wall," Mr Mathews allegedly wrote.

Police raided Mr Matthews' home shortly after the report and seized a number of firearms.

A combat engineer reservist, Mr Mathews was soon fired from the armed forces and subsequently disappeared. Reports from the autumn said he had still not been located.