Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pelosi "proud to present impeachment managers"

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named the lawmakers who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

She appeared at a news conference with the seven "managers", led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee.

The House will vote later on Wednesday to send the impeachment charges against Mr Trump to the Senate.

The Senate impeachment trial will be only the third ever of a US president.

While Democrats control the House, Mr Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit him.

Mrs Pelosi said on Wednesday morning: "I'm very proud to present the managers who will bring the case, which we have great confidence in, in terms of impeaching the president and his removal."

Six other managers were named: Jerrold Nadler, head of the House judiciary committee, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Val Demings of Florida and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A beginner's guide to impeachment and Trump

During the trial, Mr Trump will be defended by White House lawyers, including Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House on 18 December, on accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

He denies trying to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into his would-be Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has been touting unsubstantiated corruption claims about Mr Biden and his son, Hunter, who accepted a lucrative board position with a Ukrainian energy firm while his father handled American-Ukraine relations as US vice-president.

Mr Biden is one of a dozen candidates campaigning for the Democratic Party's White House nomination.

The Senate trial might still be under way in early February when Iowa and New Hampshire hold the first contests to pick the eventual Democratic presidential candidate.

In her news conference, Mrs Pelosi also defended her decision to hold off on submitting the impeachment articles to Congress for more than three weeks, saying time was on Democrats side.

"Time has been our friend in all of this, because it has yielded incriminating evidence, more truth into the public domain." she told reporters.

Minutes after Mrs Pelosi spoke, Mr Trump tweeted to call the process a "Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats", adding that investigative work "was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!"

Who are the House managers?

Adam Schiff, 59, (California) a Harvard-educated lawyer who presided over much of the House impeachment inquiry

Jerry Nadler, 72, (New York), the judiciary committee chairman who has been an adversary of Mr Trump since the 1980s

Zoe Lofgren, 72, (California) a Capitol Hill staffer during Nixon's impeachment inquiry and voted against President Clinton's impeachment

Hakeem Jeffries, 49, (New York), a corporate lawyer by training and chairman of the Democratic caucus

Val Demings, 62, (Florida) who was the first female police chief in Orlando. She sits on the judiciary and intelligence committees

Jason Crow, 40, (Colorado) who wrested a seat from a Republican incumbent in 2018. A former Army Ranger and veteran of the Afghan and Iraq wars

Sylvia Garcia, 69, (Texas) first-term congresswoman who previously served as a judge for the Houston municipal court system

Who are Trump's trial lawyers?

Pat Cipollone, 53, a litigation attorney and partner at America's largest legal firm by revenue, described by President Trump as "the strong silent type"

Jay Sekulow, 63, Mr Trump's private lawyer for the last two years, an outspoken counsel who has been a fierce defender of the president on television

Want to find out more?