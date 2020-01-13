Cory Booker out of race for Democratic nomination

Image copyright Reuters

US Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has announced he is ending his campaign after disappointing poll numbers.

The New Jersey senator had failed to qualify for the Democratic debate on Tuesday in Iowa.

Mr Booker had been touted as a rising star of his party, but was unable to garner enough support in a crowded field.

There are now 12 remaining Democrats in the race for the White House.

"Today I'm suspending my campaign for president with the same spirit with which it began," Mr Booker said in a video announcing the end of his campaign.

In an email to supporters he said: "I'm proud of the ideas we brought to this Democratic primary and, more importantly, the values we championed throughout - that the only way we make progress is by bringing people together - even when we were told that our approach couldn't win."

Skip Twitter post by @CoryBooker It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020 Report

Mr Booker, 50, had focused his campaign on a message of "love and unity" to combat what he depicted as Mr Trump's divisive rhetoric.

But his prescriptions for criminal justice reform, as well as reducing economic and racial inequality failed to resonate with voters.

The former Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, had polled an average of 2% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics data.

Front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been polling at 29% and 20% on average respectively.

Mr Booker was unable to match his competitors in fundraising. Politico reported he pulled in only $6m (£4.6m) in the final quarter of last year, far less than his top-tier rivals.

Last week, Mr Booker said the impending presidential impeachment trial could deal a "big, big blow" to his campaign as he would be off the trail for weeks.

On 9 January, he told the Associated Press: "If we can't raise more money in this final stretch, we won't be able to do the things that other campaigns with more money can do to show presence."

Fellow Democratic contender Marianne Williamson quit the race at the weekend, while Julian Castro, who was the only Latino in the field, dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Mr Booker, who launched his campaign on the first day of Black History Month in February last year, had recently complained about the lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field.

Most of the remaining Democratic candidates are male and white, which is provoking criticism for a party that prides itself on multiculturalism.

Six Democratic White House hopefuls will take to the stage for a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa. All are white; two are women.

Of the remaining contenders, only Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick and Tulsi Gabbard are not white.

The Washington Post recently ran a column saying that the Democrats "are starting to look like a 'Whites only' party".

President Donald Trump weighed in soon after Mr Booker's announcement, saying: "I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!"

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020 Report

Mr Booker's 2020 rivals have also responded to his exit.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she would miss him on the campaign trail, and Mr Biden said he had campaigned with "joy and heart".

Skip Twitter post by @amyklobuchar I will miss my friend Cory Booker so much on the campaign trail. We were friends before this started and are even better friends now. The one thing about Cory—he never stops standing up for what is right...so, the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/XBv2OYTucv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 13, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post by @JoeBiden Cory, you campaigned with joy and heart, and instead of just talking about bringing people together, you did it every day. You made our politics better just by running. Grateful to you and looking forward to your continued leadership. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2020 Report

Mr Yang, calling Mr Booker a friend and brother, said "the fight continues".

Skip Twitter post by @AndrewYang Cory Booker - my friend, my brother. Running alongside you has been one of the joyous parts of this race. You inspire me and millions of other Americans to be better and do better. I will miss seeing you and Rosario on the trail, but not for long. The fight continues. 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4W7IBGmjFq — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 13, 2020 Report

Who will take on Trump in 2020?