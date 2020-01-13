Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael McCain pictured speaking in 2002 in New York

One of Canada's top business leaders has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over the shooting down of an airliner by Iran last week.

Maple Leaf Foods chief executive Michael McCain said his colleague's wife and son were among the 57 Canadians who died.

Without explicitly naming Mr Trump, he suggested "a narcissist in Washington" ultimately caused the air tragedy.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has vowed to "pursue justice" with Iran.

In a thread on the company Twitter account, Mr McCain said: "US government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes."

Mr McCain, whose company employs more than 11,000 people, said his colleague's death was "the collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behaviour".

He also criticised US efforts to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

On Saturday, Iran said it "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian plane.

The apparent blunder came hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani.

Skip Twitter post by @MapleLeafFoods I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran... — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020 Report