Image copyright CBC/Jess Houstey Image caption Maxwell Johnson says his granddaughter is "scarred" after being detained by police

Vancouver Police have apologised for handcuffing an indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter as the pair tried to open a bank account.

Maxwell Johnson, 56, told the BBC that a Bank of Montreal employee questioned the identification that he and his granddaughter provided for the account.

The employee left to verify the IDs, he said, and police arrived soon after, detaining him and his granddaughter.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the account to the CBC.

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) declined to comment.

Mr Johnson, who already has an account with BMO, told the BBC that he wanted to open another one for his granddaughter.

As first reported by the CBC's Angela Sterritt, Mr Johnson went with his granddaughter to a BMO in Vancouver on 20 December.

He provided the bank employee with both of their government-issued Indian Status cards - proof that a person is registered under Canada's Indian Act.

Mr Johnson, who says he has full custody of his granddaughter, is a member of the Heiltsuk nation.

The BMO employee told Mr Johnson there were some "discrepancies" with the card.

"She said a number didn't add up," he said. "Which I didn't understand because my number hasn't changed since I got the card.

Image copyright Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images Image caption BMO said the employee involved has been "addressed"

"I've never had any issues before."

Mr Johnson said the employee left to verify the IDs. Soon after she returned and he and his granddaughter went to retrieve their cards, two police officers arrived at the bank.

Mr Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed.

"My granddaughter was crying, she was really, really upset," he said.

After about 45 minutes of questioning on the street outside the bank, both were released. The officers apologised for the incident, and said there had been "fraud concerns".

'We had to really, really prove who we were and where we came from," Mr Johnson said. "They thought our status cards were fake."

He told the BBC that a representative from BMO called him days after the incident to apologise.

"The damage is already done. My granddaughter is going to be scarred for life," Mr Johnson said.

BMO told CBC News in a statement they "deeply regret" the way Mr Johnson was treated.

They said the employee's actions had "been addressed", though there were some "mitigating circumstances". They did not elaborate.

Mr Johnson is now considering filing a lawsuit through Canada's Human Rights Tribunal.