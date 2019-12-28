Five people have been killed after a plane crashed next to a Walmart supermarket in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Three people on the ground were injured and have been taken to hospital, according to local media. The number of people onboard the plane is not yet known.

The plane crashed just after 9am local time. Footage from the scene shows burning wreckage in a field.

The impact of the crash blew out the windows of a nearby post office.

The Walmart supermarket was evacuated following the crash, KATC News reported.

Skip Twitter post by @LafayettePD_LA Lafayette Police is currently working an airplane crash in the 300 block of Verot School Road. At this time the Lafayette FD will be handling the scene awaiting the National Transportation. We ask that everyone please avoid the area as first responders work on securing the scene. — Lafayette PD (LA) (@LafayettePD_LA) December 28, 2019 Report

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, saw the crash and told KLFY News: "I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell. It shook my trailer.

"I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."