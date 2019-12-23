Image copyright YORK-POQUOSON SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP Image caption Rescue teams clambered over vehicles to free those trapped in the crash

More than 60 vehicles have been involved in a pile-up in foggy conditions on a motorway in the US state of Virginia.

There were no reports of fatalities in the crash on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg but more than 50 people were injured, two critically.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Police said that the fog, combined with icy conditions, would have been factors.

The crash happened at about 08:00 on Sunday (13:00 GMT) on the westbound carriageway.

Images from the scene showed a mass of crumpled cars rammed into each other along a stretch of the road. Rescue teams carefully picked their way through the vehicles to reach and treat the injured.

It took several hours to clear away the damaged cars and reopen the road to traffic.

Lorry driver Ivan Levy told the Associated Press that he saw thick fog up ahead and started to slow down, turning his hazard lights on.

"Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other," he added.

His wife, who was travelling in a separate car, was involved in the crash but not seriously injured.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crumpled cars covered a long stretch of the I-64 in York County, Virginia