A pool installation company owner in Florida has paid off the bills of 36 families who were in danger of losing power during the holiday season.

After receiving his own utility bill, Michael Esmond got the idea to "take a little bit of stress out" of the season for his neighbours.

He contacted the city of Gulf Breeze, where he lives, to ask about helping out everyone whose payment was overdue.

He says he was motivated by his own unheated holiday season years ago.

While paying his bill earlier this month, Mr Esmond, 73, said that he noticed that it read that the due date was 26 December and that supplies may be cut if not paid by then.

"I actually lived that back in the 1980s," he told WEAR-TV in nearby Pensacola. "I experienced the same thing, having trouble paying bills. My gas was shut off, and we had no heating for the whole winter."

"That was definitely in my mind when I received the bill this year," he said, explaining his decision to contact city hall and ask for a list of all the families who were in danger of losing power.

Joanne Oliver, Gulf Breeze's utility billing supervisor, told the station that she cried when he first approached her with the idea.

"For someone like him, a veteran to come in and do some grand gesture. It was heartfelt for me," she said.

In total, Mr Esmond paid $4,600 (£3,500) to help 36 families in his community of 6,000 residents.

But what he didn't know until later was that the city sent out holiday cards to the recipients of his generosity saying: "It is our honour and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze pools & Spas.

"You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay."

"I never expected people to be so appreciative of me doing something I thought was a simple gesture to make Christmas better for some families," he told NBC's Today show.

"I just wanted to do something this time of the year - Christmas time - to do something to help families that really needed help," he said.

"I'm just as surprised and overwhelmed as everybody else.

