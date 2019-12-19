Trump impeachment: A place in history he never wanted
And so it is done.
Donald Trump now becomes the third member of the exclusive club that no one wants to be a member of.
But the framers of the constitution with its impeachment provision could never have imagined the hyper partisanship - on both sides - that has been witnessed during today's sterile House proceedings.
Each side with its own narrative, neither side listening to the other. And one can say with some certainty - I would bet all my yet to be gifted Christmas presents - that it will be much the same once this becomes a trial in the Senate in the New Year.
Donald Trump will be acquitted. He won't be forced from office. So what changes?
Well Donald Trump will have a place in the history books - and for a man with such a huge sense of self that will hurt. Acutely.
But 2020? Far from this being a killer blow against Donald Trump, it might turbo charge his bid for a second term.
The Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was always wary about going down the impeachment route.
We'll discover next November whether that concern was well founded.
Judging by what I saw in Michigan this week, Democrats will be acutely aware of the political risks.
