And so it is done.

Donald Trump now becomes the third member of the exclusive club that no one wants to be a member of.

But the framers of the constitution with its impeachment provision could never have imagined the hyper partisanship - on both sides - that has been witnessed during today's sterile House proceedings.

Each side with its own narrative, neither side listening to the other. And one can say with some certainty - I would bet all my yet to be gifted Christmas presents - that it will be much the same once this becomes a trial in the Senate in the New Year.

Donald Trump will be acquitted. He won't be forced from office. So what changes?

Well Donald Trump will have a place in the history books - and for a man with such a huge sense of self that will hurt. Acutely.

But 2020? Far from this being a killer blow against Donald Trump, it might turbo charge his bid for a second term.

The Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was always wary about going down the impeachment route.

We'll discover next November whether that concern was well founded.

Judging by what I saw in Michigan this week, Democrats will be acutely aware of the political risks.

