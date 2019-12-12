Image copyright GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

Canada's Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has announced he will step down.

"I will be resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada," Mr Scheer said in the House of Commons, calling it "one one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made".

Mr Scheer has faced intense pressure from within his party to resign since losing October's federal election to Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

He was named party leader in 2017 in a razor thin victory against 12 rivals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Mr Scheer for "his dedication and service" and said he understood the many sacrifices made by the families of politicians. "I wish him all the very, very best in his next steps."

Making the announcement on Thursday, Mr Scheer spoke about the sacrifices made by his wife and five children for his career in federal politics, which began in 2004.

The decision to resign was not one made lightly, he said. "But in order to chart the course ahead, this party, this movement needs someone who can give 100 per cent to the efforts. And after some conversations with my kids and my wife and loved ones, I felt it was time to put my family first."

He will remain on as a member of Parliament. He said the Conservative Party will now begin steps towards electing a new leader.

Conservatives gather in Toronto for the biennial convention in April.

On Thursday, Mr Scheer called for party unity and vowed the next leader would have his full support.

"The party that we've all built together is far too important for one individual. Our party is not a cult of personality, it's not shaped by whoever's name is on the masthead but by the hundreds of thousands of Conservatives who pound in lawn signs, sit on their riding associations and donate a few dollars every month."

In the October election, Mr Scheer led his Conservatives to a bump in seat count and edged out the Liberals in the popular vote.

But the leader remained dogged by questions about his position on progressive issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage, which are popular in Canada.