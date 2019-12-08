Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The banana has attracted huge interest

An artwork of an overripe banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $120,000 (£91,000) has been eaten by a separate performance artist.

The artwork, titled Comedian, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was on display at the international gallery Perrotin at Art Basel in Miami.

Three buyers bought the limited-edition pieces of the banana art this week.

But performance artist David Datuna pulled it from the wall, peeled it and devoured it on Saturday.

"Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious," Mr Datuna posted on Instagram.

Despite the initial anger of a member of staff, the banana was swiftly replaced and no further action will be taken.

The art reportedly comes with a certificate of authenticity, meaning owners can replace the banana.

"[Datuna] did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea," Lucien Terras, a director at the gallery, told the Miami Herald.

Police were later deployed to guard the replacement banana.

Art Basel is one of the world's most high-profile contemporary art fairs.