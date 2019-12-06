Elon Musk wins 'pedo guy' defamation case

Elon Musk did not defame a British diver who helped in a Thai cave rescue with a "pedo guy" tweet, a US jury has found.

Vernon Unsworth was seeking $190m (£145m) in damages from the Tesla founder, over the tweet sent during a row last year.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.