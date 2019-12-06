Pensacola shooting: Three killed in US naval base shooting
- 6 December 2019
A gunman has opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval base in Pensacola, Florida, killing at least three people before being shot dead.
The local sheriff's office has confirmed seven other people were injured.
This is the second shooting to have taken place at a US naval base this week.
A US sailor shot dead two workers at the Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii on Wednesday.