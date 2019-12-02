Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lisa Page testifies to Congress in 2018 about her anti-Trump text messages

An ex-FBI lawyer has broken her silence after being ridiculed by Donald Trump amid his claims of a so-called deep state plot to undermine his presidency.

Lisa Page told the Daily Beast Mr Trump's "fake orgasm" mockery of her at a recent rally made her speak out.

Ms Page, who investigated Mr Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016, said she had found his remarks "sickening".

She also denied breaking rules by sending anti-Trump texts to her lover, FBI agent Peter Strzok.

What did Lisa Page say?

She surfaced on Sunday, tweeting a link to her interview with the caption: "I'm done being quiet."

Ms Page spoke of her hurt when Mr Trump, at Minneapolis rally in October, performed a mock re-enactment of her texts with Mr Strzok, as though the couple were in the throes of passion.

"Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel's back," Ms Page told the Daily Beast.

"I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse," Ms Page, 39, said in the interview.

She added: "It's like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realise he has tweeted about me again.

"The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He's demeaning me and my career. It's sickening."

Ms Page maintained she did not break any rules in the private text messages, adding: "I don't engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all."

What did the texts say?

Both Mr Strzok and Ms Page investigated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 over her use of a private email server to handle classified information during her time as US secretary of state.

The two were also later on the US Department of Justice special counsel's team that investigated whether Russia had meddled in the 2016 election to aid Mr Trump.

Mr Strzok and Ms Page were removed from the inquiry once their August 2016 messages came to light.

In one text, Ms Page called then-candidate Trump "a loathsome human," and Mr Strzok labelled him "an idiot".

"God Hillary should win," wrote Ms Page.

She asked if Mr Trump might clinch the White House, prompting Mr Strzok to assure her: "No. No he won't. We'll stop it."

The texts were uncovered during a Department of Justice inspector general investigation.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised the "FBI lovers" and argued that their messages showed hostility to his presidency within the Obama-era FBI.

The Department of Justice inspector general is shortly expected to release a report into unsubstantiated allegations by Mr Trump that the FBI spied on his campaign in 2016.