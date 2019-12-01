Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Canal St file image. The shootings took place at about 03:20 local time

Police in New Orleans say they are investigating a shooting in the city's French Quarter tourist hub.

They said there had been "multiple victims", with US media putting the figure at between 10 and 13, although no fatalities have been reported.

The incident took place on Canal St between Bourbon and Chartres streets at about 03:20 local time (09:20 GMT).

Police said on their Twitter feed "one suspect had been apprehended near the scene".

But it was unclear if the person was involved.

The victims have all been taken to hospital.

Local media quoted police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson as saying two were in critical condition, although there were no further details.

He said officers on the 700 block of Canal Street at the time believed that they were being fired upon.

The French Quarter has been hosting holidaymakers marking the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Thousands of fans and alumni have also been drawn to the city for the Bayou Classic football game traditionally played on Thanksgiving weekend between Southern University and Grambling State University.