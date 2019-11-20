Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon Sondland's testimony is a watershed moment in the impeachment investigations

With his opening statement to the House impeachment hearings on Wednesday, Gordon Sondland fired a torpedo that has blown a hole in the White House's defences.

Water is rushing in, and it's now a question of whether Republican senators will once again give Donald Trump a lifeboat before his presidency disappears beneath the waves.

Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, was working with Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukrainian policy at the explicit direction of the president.

There was a quid-pro-quo. A White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was directly conditioned on opening investigations that could help the president politically. Sondland also came to believe that US military aid to Ukraine was also being held up for this reason.

Everyone at the White House - acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and others - was "in the loop".

The word "bombshell" gets thrown around a lot these days, but Sondland's testimony, which represents a shift from his earlier closed-door statements, is a watershed moment in these impeachment investigations.

It will be much harder now for the president to say he "hardly knows" Sondland or deny he had repeated interactions with him. It will be next to impossible to paint Giuliani as a foreign policy freelancer who was operating on his own and not at the behest of the president.

The president's defenders may suggest Sondland is making things up - although he provided documents supporting his assertions and other testimony backs up his latest accounts. The only real defence left for the president may be to assert his broad powers to conduct foreign policy, including pressuring leaders to investigate whomever the president desires.

EU ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies that Trump's personal lawyer "requests were a quid pro quo"

If the president wanted Ukraine to look into debunked allegations of 2016 election meddling or suggestions of misconduct by the a domestic political rival, he could use all the tools of foreign policy to achieve that goal.

The "there's going to be political influence in foreign policy ... there's no problem with that" defence was first floated, and then retracted, by Mulvaney at a press conference in October.

Start the countdown to when that will be the White House's position once again. The damage, however, is already done.