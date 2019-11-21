Vaping linked to teen's 'popcorn lung' type injury

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thousands of Americans have been affected by lung injuries linked to vaping

A Canadian teenager has developed a vaping-related lung injury similar to "popcorn lung", his doctors say.

The condition was previously seen in workers who were exposed to the chemical flavouring diacetyl as they packaged microwave popcorn.

The Canadian case may be the first showing a new type of damage from vaping products, distinct from lung injuries seen in the US and elsewhere.

The case is documented in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Six doctors from London, Ontario who treated the 17-year-old published the report on Thursday, documenting the case of their patient, a previously healthy teenager who sought medical treatment after he developed a persistent cough and a fever.

The boy had vaped daily for five months using flavoured cartridges and regularly added THC - the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - to his vaping fluid. His parents told the doctors he also had a habit of inhaling deeply when vaping.

His condition deteriorated and he was hospitalised and briefly placed on life support. He spent 47 days in hospital and narrowly avoided needing a double lung transplant, though there may be severe long-lasting lung damage, doctors say.

After his physicians ruled out other causes for his illness they began suspecting flavoured e-liquids were the cause.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices filled with a liquid that contains nicotine, which is then heated into vapours that users inhale.

More than 2,000 Americans have been affected by lung injuries attributed to vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Some 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and more are under investigation.

There have also been seven confirmed or probable cases in Canada.

The symptoms people have reported experiencing include severe pneumonia, shortness of breath, coughing, fever, fatigue and respiratory failure - where your body either can't break down oxygen, produce carbon dioxide, or both. Lung function declines and breathing becomes difficult.

The Canadian teenager's doctors say his case appeared slightly different. Instead of damaged air sacs in the lungs, the teen had damaged airways, which his doctors believe were caused by chemical injury.

Research has found many e-liquid vaping flavours tested contain some level of diacetyl.

The boy's doctors say there is an "urgent need for tighter regulation of the vaping industry" and want to see more oversight of the product's marketing and sales to young people.