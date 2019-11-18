Image copyright EPA Image caption People react near the scene of the shooting in Fresno, where a gunman opened fire on a family gathering

Four men have been killed and six injured in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a family gathering in California.

Police say about 40 people had gathered to watch football in the backyard of a home in Fresno on Sunday, when at least one gunman came in and opened fire.

"It's very likely that it was targeted, we just don't know why," Fresno police chief Michael Reid told reporters.

The attack occurred just days after a school shooting in southern California.

No suspects have been identified so far.

Police described the victims as Asian men between 25- and 30-years-old. Three were found dead at the scene. The fourth died in hospital.

Five others who were injured are recovering.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dozens of people had gathered at a Fresno home when the shooting occurred late on Sunday

On Sunday night, police chief Reid told reporters: "Somebody picked that house and came up and shot several times."

"It looks like there was a target, we just don't know what the reasoning for the targeting was."

The gunman - or gunmen - opened fire in the backyard when most of the women and children were inside the house, police said.

Officers are looking for surveillance video from the area to help identify suspects.

This latest mass shooting came three days after a school shooting in Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles.

The 14 November attack on the Saugus High School by a 16-year-old gunman left two students, aged 16 and 14, dead, and three others injured.