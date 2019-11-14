Several injured in California school shooting

Image copyright CBS Image caption The school, and other schools nearby, have been placed on lockdown

At least five people have been injured after a gunman opened fire on the grounds of a high school in California, officials say.

The shooting took place at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles on Thursday, minutes before the school day was due to begin.

Police described the suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing. Police describe the scene as "active".

The school, and other neighbouring schools have been placed on lockdown.

According to the LA Times website, the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

Live video from helicopter showed officers swarming the school, and injured victims being placed in ambulances.

The LA County Sheriff has requested people living in the area to lock their doors and keep a lookout for the suspect as the manhunt continues.