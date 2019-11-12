Image copyright Getty Images

The US Supreme Court appears ready to overturn an Obama-era programme that protects nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The White House tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) policy in 2017 as part of an immigration crackdown.

During oral arguments, the court's conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the White House stance.

A ruling is expected in 2020, months before the presidential election.

President Barack Obama set up Daca in 2012 to protect immigrants who as young people entered the US illegally or overstayed a visa. These migrants are known as "Dreamers".

Questions asked by the court's five conservative-leaning justices on Tuesday did not indicate any doubt over whether President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had the authority to cancel the programme.

As the hearing began, hundreds of Daca supporters rallied outside the Capitol Hill court, forcing police to temporarily close the street in front of the Supreme Court.

