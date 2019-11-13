Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Democrat Adam Schiff opening statement on the "future of the presidency"

A top US diplomat has told impeachment hearings President Trump directly asked about Ukrainian investigations into his Democrat rival Joe Biden.

In a new accusation, Bill Taylor, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, said an aide was told Mr Trump cared more about an investigation than about Ukraine.

He was speaking at the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans branded the Democrat-led hearings a televised "spectacle".

Mr Trump is accused of withholding US military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the country's new president to publicly announce a corruption inquiry into Mr Biden, among the favourites to take him on in the 2020 presidential race.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing and describes the impeachment inquiry as "another witch hunt".

During a detailed opening statement which largely set out information already in the public domain, Mr Taylor said a member of his staff had overheard a telephone call in which the president inquired about "the investigations" into Mr Biden.

The call was with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, who reportedly told the president that "the Ukrainians were ready to move forward".

What happened at the hearing?

Until now, all the impeachment inquiry hearings have been held behind closed doors. Wednesday's public hearing began with testimony from Mr Taylor and George Kent, a top US diplomat charged with overseeing European affairs.

Mr Taylor, who has served under Republican and Democratic presidents, said the Trump administration had threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless it agreed to announce an investigation into Mr Biden.

He testified that he told Mr Sondland and Kurt Volker, previously the US special envoy to Ukraine, that it would be "crazy" to withhold security assistance for the sake of domestic politics.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bill Taylor, 72, is a decorated Vietnam War veteran

While much of his testimony repeated what he had said in a previous, private hearing, Mr Taylor gave additional information about a meeting between a member of his staff, and Mr Sondland, that he learned about last week.

He said a member of his staff, who he did not name, was present at a meeting between Mr Sondland and a top Ukrainian official on 26 July. Following the meeting, the staff member heard a phone call between Mr Sondland and Mr Trump, where Mr Trump asked about "the investigations".

After the call, the staff member "asked ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine", Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said: "Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden."

Skip Twitter post by @awzurcher Needless to say, this is explosive evidence of a connection between Trump and Sondland - who was putting the pressure on Ukraine to open the investigations. It is evidence of Trump's state of mind in his Ukrainian actions. — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) November 13, 2019 Report

The hearing was opened by Adam Schiff, the Democratic Chairman of the Intelligence Committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry. He said the purpose of the inquiry was to establish whether Mr Trump "abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections", adding: "If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?"

The senior Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devine Nunes, who is a staunch ally of the president, denounced the inquiry as "a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats".

Learn more about Trump and impeachment inquiry

What is Trump accused of?

The US House of Representatives is trying to establish whether Mr Trump abused the power of his office for personal gain.

In a phone call in July, the Republican president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic White House contender Joe Biden. His son, Hunter Biden, worked for a Ukrainian gas firm while his father was US vice-president.

The US congressional inquiry has already heard that Mr Trump dangled nearly $400m (£327m) in military aid and a White House invitation in order to prod Ukraine's leader to announce a corruption inquiry that might have caused political embarrassment to Mr Biden.

It is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.

Mr Trump has denied the allegations and branded the impeachment hearings a "phony showtrial".

What is impeachment?

Impeachment is the first part - the charges - of a two-stage political process by which Congress can remove a president from office. If, following the hearings, the House of Representatives votes to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate is forced to hold a trial.

A Senate vote requires a two-thirds majority to convict and remove the president - unlikely in this case, given that Mr Trump's party controls the chamber.

Only two US presidents in history - Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson - have been impeached, but neither was convicted. President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached.