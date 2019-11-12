Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Abigail Disney has been an outspoken critic of income inequality

Abigail Disney has hit out at people taking offence at the "OK boomer" trend, telling them to "sit... down and let the kids drive".

In a thread on Twitter, the 59-year-old Disney heiress asks fellow members of the baby boomer generation when they became "so easily triggered".

"OK boomer" is a viral phrase used to dismiss or mock those who seem dismissive of younger generations' concerns.

Critics say the phrase is ageist.

In her expletive-laden Twitter thread, Ms Disney said baby boomers needed to "face up to the fact that the world is changing fast but you are not."

"The more often you object to Millenials' understandable resentment toward a generation that has selfishly poisoned their water, blown past every climate warning so they could drive their stupid hummers, and looked away or worse for sexual, racial and economic injustice, the more you prove their point that you just don't understand anything of value to them." she added.

"How about you guys sit the [expletive] down and let the kids drive."

Ms Disney, a filmmaker and granddaughter of Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy Oliver Disney, has been an outspoken critic of issues such as income inequality.

Earlier this year, she was among a group of ultra-wealthy Americans asking to be taxed more.

What exactly does 'OK boomer' mean?

A "boomer" is shorthand for a baby boomer - someone born between 1946 and 1964.

In internet parlance, "OK boomer" is a derogatory phrase used primarily by the next generations to show their indignation towards older people deemed indifferent to their concerns.

It is used widely on platforms like Twitter and TikTok.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch how Chlöe Swarbrick shuts down heckler

A 25-year-old New Zealand politician hit headlines last week for using the phrase in parliament when an older lawmaker interrupted her speech on climate change.

"Boomer is a state of mind," the politician, Chlöe Swarbrick, later told news site Stuff.