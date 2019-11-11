Image copyright Alamy Image caption Laurel (far right) made her Broadway debut as Polly in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013

Broadway has paid tribute to child star Laurel Griggs who has died aged 13.

Her family says she suffered a "massive asthma attack". Griggs made her Broadway debut when she was just six, performing alongside actress Scarlett Johansson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The role led to a career in theatre, TV and movies. She made two appearances on Saturday Night Live - the legendary US comedy sketch show.

Broadway has dimmed its lights to honour of the young star.

After playing Polly in Cat in a Hot Tin Roof, Laurel joined the cast of Once, a Tony award-winning musical. She also appeared in Cafe Society, a romantic comedy starring Steve Carell.

"Dreams do come true," Laurel captioned this photo outside SNL's studios.

The news of her death last week was met with tributes throughout the theatre community at the weekend.

"You were always smiling and always made other people laugh," wrote Once co-star Eliza Holland Madore. "I'm so incredibly grateful that I got to know you."

Her asthma was diagnosed at a young age, her grandfather David Rivlin told the New York Times.

"She took her medication every day and had some kind of machine for breathing if she needed it," he said. "It's just a destructive disease... God only knows what she could have done with her life."