Image copyright The Washington Post/Getty Images Image caption William Barr reportedly denied the president's request to publicly clear him of wrongdoing

US President Donald Trump has denied a report he asked the justice department to clear him of wrongdoing over a phone call with Ukraine's president that is at the heart of an impeachment inquiry.

Attorney General William Barr reportedly declined Mr Trump's request to clear him in a press conference.

The president has dismissed the reports as "fake news" and a "con job".

The Democratic-led inquiry hinges on whether Mr Trump pressured Ukraine on that call to investigate a rival.

Mr Trump denies using US military aid as a bargaining chip to prod Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching a corruption investigation against Democratic White House contender Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly insisted his call with Ukraine's leader was "perfect".