Two former employees of Twitter have been charged in the US for spying for Saudi Arabia.

The charges, unsealed on Wednesday in San Francisco, allege that Saudi agents sought personal information about known Saudi critics and other Twitter users.

Court documents published by the Washington Post named the two as Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, from Saudi Arabia.

A third person, Saudi citizen Ahmed Almutairi, is also accused of spying.

The charges allege Mr Almutairi acted as an intermediary between the two Twitter employees and Saudi officials.

Ahmad Abouammo was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court later on Wednesday, reports said.

Mr Alzabarah and Mr Almutairi are both believed to be in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Twitter said it recognised "the lengths bad actors will go to" to try to undermine its service.

It thanked the FBI and the US justice department for its support in the investigation.