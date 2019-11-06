US & Canada

Trump impeachment hearings to go public next week

  • 6 November 2019
Congressional Democrats have announced the first public hearings next week in their inquiry that could seek to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Three State Department officials will testify first in the televised hearings which have previously been held behind closed doors.

The inquiry centres on allegations that Mr Trump's administration withheld aid to Ukraine to prod it to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing.