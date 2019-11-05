Gary Sondland: Explaining the Trump envoy transcript in 60 seconds
Jon Sopel North America editor @bbcjonsopel on Twitter
- 5 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the EU, filed a three-page addition to his original testimony to congressional impeachment investigators.
But what did it reveal? I explain the significance of the ambassador's testimony in 60 seconds.