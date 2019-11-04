Recalled US ambassador felt 'threatened' by Trump

Image copyright EPA

A recalled US ambassador at the centre of the Trump impeachment inquiry said she felt threatened by a cryptic remark the president made about her on a call.

Ex-envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told Congress she was "very concerned" by President Donald Trump's comment in the phone call with Ukraine's leader.

Mr Trump told his counterpart: "Well, she's [Ms Yovanovitch] going to go through some things."

Democrats have just released the first transcripts from closed-door testimony.

The Republican president is accused of trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating unsubstantiated corruption claims against his US political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, who worked with a Ukrainian gas company.

Ms Yovanovitch said she was "shocked" by what the president said about her in a 25 July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I didn't know what it meant," she said about Mr Trump's words. "I was very concerned. I still am."

The House Intelligence Committee released Ms Yovanovitch's testimony from 11 October on Monday.

On the Trump-Zelensky call, details of which were previously released by the White House, the US president also described Ms Yovanovitch as "bad news".

In her testimony, the seasoned US diplomat also said when she sought advice from the US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, a Trump donor, he suggested Ms Yovanovitch tweet praise of the president.

Ms Yovanovitch added that Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani began efforts to discredit her in late 2018, and enlisted Yuriy Lutsenko, Ukraine's prosecutor general, to spread "falsehoods" about her in order to "hurt" her "in the US".

Ms Yovanovitch said she was warned by Ukraine's justice minister, who "told me I really needed to watch my back".