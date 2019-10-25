Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The buck, not pictured, attacked the hunter when he checked if it was dead

A hunter in the US state of Arkansas has died after being gored by a deer he had just tried to kill.

Thomas Alexander, 66, was hunting near the Ozark mountains when he shot the buck and watched it collapse.

Assuming the animal was dead, Mr Alexander went to check on the body - at which point the deer stood back up and attacked him.

He managed to call a family member who rang the emergency services, but he died on his way to hospital.

Keith Stephens, from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told local media that Mr Alexander's death was "one of the stranger things that's happened" in his 20-year career.

"I don't know how long he left [the deer] there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead," Mr Stephens said. "And evidently it wasn't."

He added that there would not be an autopsy. The commission has been searching for the wounded animal.