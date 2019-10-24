Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yao Ming played for the Houston Rockets between 2002 and 2011 boosting the team's popularity in China

US Vice-President Mike Pence has criticised the US National Basketball Association (NBA) in a speech attacking Chinese diplomatic and trade policies.

In a highly anticipated speech, Mr Pence condemned the NBA and Nike for "kowtowing" to Beijing and "muzzling" criticism of China.

It comes in the wake of a diplomatic row over an NBA owner's support for anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong.

He also said Chinese policy is growing "more aggressive and destabilising".

In the speech to the Wilson Center think tank in Washington DC, the Republican said: "In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime."

The comments come as a tweet by Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey - expressing support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong - continues to cause a diplomatic row between the two countries.

What did Mr Pence say?

In his remarks, Mr Pence accused the Chinese government of trying to "influence the public debate here in America" by "trying to export censorship.

He also accused Beijing of "exploiting corporate greed" of American companies hoping to do business in China.

"Nike promotes itself as a so called 'social-justice champion,' but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door," he said.

"Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets general manager's seven-word tweet: 'Fight for Freedom, stand with Hong Kong.'"

Some of the NBA's biggest players and owners who routinely exercise their freedom to criticise this country are silent on other people's rights, he said.

Mr Pence also criticised China for allegedly trying to build a base in the Atlantic Ocean and called on the country to show more respect for the rights of its minority citizens.

How popular is basketball in China?

Basketball is the most popular sport in China with 300 million people playing the game. according to the NBA.

The NBA has had a presence in China since 1992 when it opened its first office in Hong Kong.

The Houston Rockets are widely followed in China after it signed Chinese player and eight-time NBA All-Star Yao Ming in 2002.

NBA China, which conducts the league's business in the country, was launched in 2008 and is now worth more than $4bn, according to Forbes.