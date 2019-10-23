Herding helicopters crash in Texas, killing two

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Helicopters are used for herding animals in many countries

Two people have been killed in a crash involving small helicopters that were being used to herd deer in Texas.

Three helicopters were rounding up deer on a ranch near Hebbronville when two of them collided in midair, local Sheriff Romeo Ramirez told KIIITV.

One crashed to the ground, while the other managed to land safely. In addition to the two fatalities, one person suffered serious injuries.

Federal aviation officials are investigating, AP news agency reports.

Hebbronville, a town with a population of around 4,500, is located about 170 miles (270km) from the city of San Antonio.