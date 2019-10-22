Canadian election: Trudeau's Liberals 'retain power'
- 22 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has retained power but as a minority government, according to projections by Canada's national broadcaster, CBC.
Despite some early losses in Canada's eastern provinces, the Liberals are expected to claim the most seats in parliament, giving them a second term.
This federal election was seen as a referendum on Mr Trudeau, who endured a bumpy first term, tainted by scandal.
His Liberals were neck-and-neck with their centre-right Conservative rivals.