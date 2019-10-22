Image copyright Cole Burston/Getty Images

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has retained power but as a minority government, according to projections by Canada's national broadcaster, CBC.

Despite some early losses in Canada's eastern provinces, the Liberals are expected to claim the most seats in parliament, giving them a second term.

This federal election was seen as a referendum on Mr Trudeau, who endured a bumpy first term, tainted by scandal.

His Liberals were neck-and-neck with their centre-right Conservative rivals.