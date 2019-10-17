Trump golf course to host next G7 summit
- 17 October 2019
One of President Donald Trump's golf resorts in Florida will host the G7 summit next June, the White House has announced.
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters that President Trump would not profit from the event.
Mr Mulvaney said "Donald Trump's brand is probably strong enough as it is", so he did not need a branding boost.
Mr Trump's property, the National Doral Miami, is located around 8 miles (13 km) from Miami's airport.