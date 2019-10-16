Obama endorses Canada's Trudeau for re-election

Image copyright Reuters

Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for re-election.

Mr Obama tweeted that "the world needs his progressive leadership now" and that he hoped Canadians would re-elect the Liberal leader.

Canadians vote on 21 October and opinion polls suggest a tight race.

The Obama-Trudeau "bromance" made headlines after the Canadian PM was honoured with an official state dinner in Washington.

They continued their friendship after Mr Obama left office in 2017.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Obamas and Trudeaus prepare to dine at the White House official state dinner

Mr Obama's tweet has attracted some blowback from those who say it is "foreign interference" in Canada's election. Elections Canada, which oversees the country's elections, told the BBC foreign citizens are welcome to express their opinion on Canada's elections.

"Whether expenses were incurred, who incurred them and for what reason would be among the factors that need to be considered before determining if undue foreign influence has taken place," said Natasha Gauthier, a spokesperson for Elections Canada.

Skip Twitter post by @BarackObama I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019 Report

This is not Mr Obama's first time endorsing a foreign candidate. He endorsed Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 French election.

And while he was still in office, shortly after President Donald Trump was elected, he told media in Berlin that if he were German, he would vote for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In 2015, during the Brexit campaign, Mr Obama told the BBC's Jon Sopel that he supported Remain, provoking outcry from Leave supporters.

Mr Obama has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2020 US Democratic primary, including his former vice-president Joe Biden.

Mr Trudeau did not endorse any US candidate in the 2016 election.

His opponent, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, did get a popularity boost when superstar Rihanna followed him on Instagram.