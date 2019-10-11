Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Marie Yovanovitch (centre) arrives for a closed-doors deposition

The former US Ambassador to Ukraine has told lawmakers she was forced to leave her post over "unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives".

Marie Yovanovitch said she was "incredulous" at being dismissed by President Donald Trump in May.

Her testimony is part of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against the president.

The probe centres around the president's dealings with Ukraine.

It was sparked by a whistleblower complaint that Mr Trump had pressed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a July telephone call to investigate his domestic rival, Joe Biden, and his son.

During that call, Mr Trump described Ms Yovanovitch as "bad news", according to a rough transcript of their conversation released by the White House.

The decision to dismiss her several months earlier reportedly followed the US president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other conservatives claiming she was biased against the president.

Mr Giuliani had been working in Ukraine to press the authorities there to investigate widely debunked corruption allegations against Mr Biden, and his son, Hunter, who was associated with a Ukrainian company.

What did she say?

"Although I understand that I served at the pleasure of the president, I was nevertheless incredulous that the US government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives," she said in a prepared statement.

"To make matters worse, all of this occurred during an especially challenging time in bilateral relations with a newly elected Ukrainian president. This was precisely the time when continuity in the embassy in Ukraine was most needed."

Ms Yovanovitch said she did not know Mr Giuliani's reasons for attacking her.

She said she had "only minimal contacts" with him - only three that she could recall and none of their interactions had related to the investigation.

"Equally fictitious is the notion that I am disloyal to President Trump," Ms Yovanovitch said. "I have heard the allegation in the media that I supposedly told the embassy team to ignore the president's orders 'since he was going to be impeached.' That allegation is false."

Ms Yovanovitch also said she had never met or spoken with Hunter Biden and that Mr Biden never raised the subject of his son or the Ukrainian company he worked for with her.

She said she learned that Mr Trump had called for her ousting since 2018 despite Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan telling her she had done nothing wrong.

"He said that the president had lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador. He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me," Ms Yovanovitch said.

"He also said that I had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause."

Who is Marie Yovanovitch and why is she testifying?

A Barack Obama-appointee, Ms Yovanovitch was confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate and served as US ambassador to Ukraine from August 2016 until last May.

Ms Yovanovitch was dismissed from her post prior to the July call.

The whistleblower complaint noted her dismissal was a red flag for some officials, and lawmakers will likely look for more details from Ms Yovanovitch about her surprise removal.

Democrats are also expected to ask Ms Yovanovitch about the Trump administration's Ukraine policies, and about how Mr Giuliani and his associates had pressed Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

What we know about Biden-Ukraine corruption claims

She will likely be asked about US military aid to Ukraine and details about the administration's decision to withhold that aid.

On Thursday, two of Mr Giuliani's associates in Ukraine who had allegedly sought to remove Ms Yovanovitch were charged with campaign finance violations.

Who else has been called to testify?

House Democrats have demanded to hear from four other state department officials: Ukraine Special Envoy Kurt Volker, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, and Counselor T Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Thus far, only Mr Volker, has testified before lawmakers.

During his deposition earlier this month, Mr Volker revealed text messages between officials, including Mr Sondland, that documented the Trump administration's efforts to have Ukraine investigate the company Mr Biden's son was associated with.

On Friday, Mr Sondland announced he would comply with the House's subpoena and testify on 17 October.

The ambassador's first scheduled deposition earlier this week was blocked by the state department.

What's the inquiry about?

According to the whistleblower's complaint, some officials were concerned Mr Trump was soliciting interference from a foreign government for his own personal political interests during his call with President Zelensky.

Democrats have accused Mr Trump of withholding US aid while urging Ukraine to investigate widely debunked corruption claims against his rival, 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked with a Ukrainian gas company.

The president denies any wrongdoing. On Thursday, Mr Zelensky also said there was "no blackmail" in the phone call.