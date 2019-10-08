US Supreme Court hears major LGBT rights cases

Image copyright SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

The US Supreme Court is considering whether civil rights law that bars workplace discrimination applies to gay and transgender workers.

It is hearing two cases on alleged discrimination of gay men by employers, and a third involving transgender discrimination in the workplace.

Protesters from both sides gathered outside the court as arguments began.

They promise to be landmark cases for LGBT rights in the US, four years after gay marriage became legal nationwide.

Decisions in the cases are due by the end of June.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as gender, race, colour, national origin and religion. The legal arguments hinge on whether "sex" may apply to sexual orientation and gender identity.

So far, most federal appeals courts in the US have interpreted the law to exclude discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. But two courts, in New York and Chicago, recently ruled that discrimination against LGBT people is a form of sex discrimination.

What are the cases?

Arguments began before the court on Tuesday.

The first two cases have been consolidated as both address the purported discrimination of gay employees.

Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor from New York, and Gerald Bostock, a former county child welfare services coordinator from Georgia, both alleged they were fired because of their sexual orientation.

The top court will also examine the Michigan case of funeral home employee Aimee Stephens, who claims she was fired because she is transgender.

The US Justice Department under President Donald Trump has supported the employers in each case, arguing that existing federal civil rights protections do not extend to sexual orientation or gender identity.

It happened to me

Until he was fired, AJ Celento didn't consider his sexuality to be "relevant" to the workplace.

"We just work, and we take care of our home, and we take care of our dogs," Mr Celento says of life with his husband of 20 years, Josh Corey.

He continued: "I never really considered this to be an issue, because we just live our lives."

In 2017, Mr Celento was hired as a manager at a family-owned restaurant chain in Nashville, Tennessee. Once he was hired, Mr Celento says he was asked repeatedly about his personal life, before eventually disclosing he was married to a man.

After his managers were notified, Mr Celento said he was asked to sign a disciplinary statement saying he had been "dishonest" about his marriage during the hiring process. Following a 90-day probationary period, Mr Celento was fired.

"It was based on [my sexuality] 100%," Mr Celento said. "Unfortunately for me, I was not on guard because I didn't think it mattered."

Nashville is one of more than half of US states without an explicit law protecting LGBT people from discrimination in housing, employment or public accommodations.

"You have no recourse except to move on," Mr Celento says.

Without a job, Mr Celento says, he and his husband lost their health insurance and their home.

"We put ourselves back together and we rebuilt, but it wasn't easy," he says. "We don't want anybody else to go through that."

It is the first time the US top court has heard a case involving gay rights since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018.

Mr Kennedy's departure shifted the balance of the court to a 5-4 conservative majority, including Trump appointees Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Mr Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in all four of the court's major decisions protecting LGBT rights, including the 2015 ruling that made same-sex marriage a legal right across the US.