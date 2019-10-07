Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump said he would make his tax returns public during the 2016 campaign

A judge has ordered US President Donald Trump to hand over eight years of his tax returns to a New York state criminal investigation.

The judge rejected arguments by the president's lawyers that total immunity protects him while in office.

Mr Trump is the only presidential candidate since the 1960s apart from Gerald Ford not to release tax returns.

The ruling helps an investigation into hush money paid to two women who claim they had affairs with Mr Trump.

In his 75-page decision on Monday, Judge Victor Marrero said he could not allow a "categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process".

"The only truly absolute about presidential immunity from criminal process is the Constitution' s silence about the existence and contours of such an exemption," he wrote.

Judge Marrero concluded that the president's argument, at its core, was "repugnant to the nation's governmental structure and constitutional values".

Mr Trump's lawyers immediately filed an emergency appeal with a higher court.