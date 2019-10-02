Image copyright Police handout/ Facebook Image caption Amber Guyger (left) said she thought Botham Jean was an intruder in her own apartment

A US former police officer who shot dead her neighbour inside his own apartment in Dallas has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder.

Amber Guyger, 31, argued she killed Botham Jean, 26, after mistakenly thinking she was in her own flat and that he was an intruder.

The sentencing hearing included emotional testimony from Jean's family.

The sentence by a jury was less than the 28 years prosecutors had sought. She faced up to 99 years in prison.

Guyger's lawyers had argued she was distracted by sexually suggestive texts with another police officer and had just completed a nearly 14 hour shift when she made "a series of horrible mistakes" on the night of 6 September 2018.

Prosecutors accused her of bursting into Jean's apartment "commando-style" and firing at him while he was eating a bowl of ice cream on his sofa.