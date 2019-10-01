Image copyright Kaufman County Jail/ Botham Shem Jean/Facebook Image caption Amber Guyger (left) has been convicted of murdering Botham Jean

A US former police officer who killed her neighbour inside his own apartment in Dallas has been found guilty of murder.

Amber Guyger, 31, argued that she shot Botham Jean, 26, after mistakenly thinking she was in her own flat and that he was an intruder.

The verdict comes after a tense seven-day trial in which Guyger admitted: "I shot an innocent man."

The four-year police veteran is facing a possible life sentence in prison.

Cheers broke out as the verdict was announced.

Guyger's lawyers argued that she was distracted by sexually suggestive texts with another police officer and had just completed a nearly 14 hour shift when she made "a series of horrible mistakes" on the night of 6 September 2018.

Prosecutors accused her of bursting into Jean's apartment "commando-style" and firing at him while he was eating a bowl of ice cream on his sofa.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine called her testimony "garbage" and said her actions were "not a mistake".

"It's a series of unreasonable decisions," he said during closing arguments.