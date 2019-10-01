Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Pompeo was reportedly listening in on the Ukraine call that is at the centre of impeachment efforts by Democrats

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Democrats of bullying his staff as a part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He said in a tweet that requests for five officials to appear before a committee were "not feasible".

Democrats are investigating whether President Trump improperly pressured Ukraine's leader for personal gain.

They have been issuing summonses as part of the inquiry, which centres on a phone call between the two.

The phone call sparked a formal complaint from a whistleblower which in turn led to formal impeachment proceedings beginning.

A rough transcript emerged last week indicating Mr Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate discredited allegations against former vice-president Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic frontrunner, and his son.

On Monday, it emerged that Mr Pompeo was present during the Ukraine call.

In other developments:

Mr Trump asked Australian officials to assist with the ongoing investigation into the origin of the Mueller inquiry, Australia has confirmed

US Attorney-General William Barr reportedly held private meetings with Italian and British intelligence officials to ask for their help in his probe into the Mueller inquiry

On Monday, the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was subpoenaed for documents relating to Ukraine by three House committees

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley - who is third in the order of succession if Mr Trump is removed - has defended the whistleblower, saying they "ought to be heard out and protected"

Regarding his call with Mr Trump, Ukrainian leader Mr Zelensky told Reuters news agency "I cannot be influenced"

Mr Pompeo said the request from the House Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel could be "understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State".

"I will not tolerate such tactics and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead."

The secretary of state was also served with a subpoena by House Democrats last week.

House Democrats have demanded that five department officials - including the former US ambassador to Ukraine and Mr Trump's special envoy to the country - appear for depositions in October as they "have direct knowledge of the subject matters".

Mr Pompeo said Mr Engel's request raised questions about the authority of his committee to "compel an appearance for a deposition solely by virtue of these letters" and without a subpoena.

The secretary of state also blasted Mr Engel for not providing witnesses and the department with adequate time to prepare.

He added that the committee appeared to be attempting to circumvent the White House's "unquestionably legitimate constitutional interest in protecting potentially privileged information related to the conduct of diplomatic relations".

