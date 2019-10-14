15 October marks 50 years since the first Moratorium Day to end the Vietnam War.
Moratorium Day involved mass protests across the US. Religious services, rallies and meetings were held, aiming to bring the war to an end.
By this point, US troops had been fighting the Communist Viet Cong in Vietnam since 1965. About 45,000 Americans had been killed in action by the end of 1969.
US deployment ended in 1973 after a ceasefire was established. Saigon eventually capitulated to the Communist forces on 30 April 1975.
