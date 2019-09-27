Image copyright AFP Image caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke in Montreal ahead of planned demonstrations

Canadians in the thousands have joined climate strike marches across the country, with almost 100 events planned in cities and towns from coast-to-coast.

They are taking part in the global climate strike movement, which has seen people around the world take to the streets to pressure world leaders commit to ambitious measures on climate change.

The initial school strikes were inspired by Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" movement.

The 16-year-old - who on Monday chastised world leaders at the United Nations over their failure to do more - spoke in Montreal at the start of strikes in the city, which are expected to draw more than 300,000 people.

"It is very moving to see everyone, everyone who is so passionate to march and strike," she told reporters. "It is a very good day, I would say."

During her visit, Ms Thunberg will receive the key to the city from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Schools, colleges and universities suspended all or some classes for the day, and the city government and some businesses have encouraged staff to take the day off.

City public transit is free for the event.

Léa Ilardo, 21, a university student helping to organize the march, told the BBC she hopes it serves as a demonstration of how important it is to take climate action.

"Why should we study or work when the survival of humanity and the planet is called into question?" she said.

The march takes place in the middle of Canada's federal election campaign - though many of the students expected to take part are not old enough to vote.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thouands of people have demonstrated in cities around the world on Friday

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Green Party leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet are confirmed to attend.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is to join a march in Victoria, British Columbia.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer - whose has a large base of support in Canada's oil and gas producing regions - is to be the only absent.

He avoided any of the country-wide marches but has said his party will "always support" people raising awareness on climate issues, and some Conservative candidates are expected to attend some events.

In the lead up to Friday's marches, and amid a global discussion on climate change, all the campaigns have spent the past week laying out their environmental policies, from home energy retrofitting programmes to setting new climate targets.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather examines what effects a warming world could have had on 2019's extreme weather.

Among the demands by Climate Strike Canada - the network overseeing the various activist and student groups organising the marches - is a call to reject all new fossil fuel extraction or transportation projects, and to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.

That would include the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, which is backed by both the Liberals and the Conservatives.

Climate Strike Canada is also calling for net greenhouse gas emissions to be cut 75% over 2005 levels by 2030 - higher than those currently being promised by any of the campaigns.

Canada's current target is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Ms Ilardo said the students behind this march hope it will help create a "break from the status quo".

"The strike is not the final point," she said. "For us, it's just the beginning."