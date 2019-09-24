Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had previously resisted opening an inquiry

Democrats will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over claims that he sought political help from Ukraine, US media reports say.

The decision by top Democrat Nancy Pelosi follows growing demands from her party.

Mr Trump has denied impropriety but has acknowledged discussing political rival Joe Biden with the Ukrainian president.

No US president has ever been removed from office by impeachment.

There has been no official confirmation from Ms Pelosi, who as House Speaker is the most senior Democrat. But an announcement is due shortly.

What is this row about?

Last week reports said US intelligence officials had complained to a government watchdog about Mr Trump's interactions with a foreign leader, who was later revealed to be the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

That whistleblower's complaint - which was deemed "urgent" and credible by the intelligence inspector general - has been demanded by Democrats in Congress, but the White House and Department of Justice have refused to provide it.

During meetings at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York on Tuesday, Mr Trump tweeted that an "unredacted" transcript of a call to Mr Zelensky will be released on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has acknowledged discussing Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner to take him on in 2020, with Mr Zelensky.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump confirms he withheld aid to Ukraine - but insists there was no "quid pro quo"

But Mr Trump maintains was not withholding aid to Ukraine in the hopes the country would open an investigation into the former vice-president and his son, Hunter Biden, insisting he only wanted Europe to step up assistance to the Eastern European country.

Mr Trump has claimed without evidence that the former vice-president intervened to have a Ukrainian prosecutor removed for investigating Mr Biden's son, who sits on the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company.